Studio B Art Gallery Celebrates Artists’ Participation During Plein Air Easton 2023

Studio B Art Gallery is thrilled to announce that six of its exceptionally talented artists are participating in this year’s Plein Air Easton, July 14-23. With the festivities fast approaching, the gallery extends its best wishes to our participating artists as they prepare for the 2023 event.

The gallery would like to highlight the following accomplishments:

Master Jove Wang is the esteemed judge for Plein Air Easton 2023.

Five gallery artists were juried into this year’s competition: Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, and Daniel Robbins

These artists have consistently demonstrated their exceptional talent, capturing the beauty of the world around them through their unique artistic perspectives. Plein Air Easton is a prestigious event that attracts artists from around the world, and the inclusion of these Studio B artists is a testament to their dedication and artistic prowess.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our artists as they prepare for Plein Air Easton,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “Their exceptional talent and dedication continue to elevate the reputation of Studio B as a premier destination for world-class art in downtown Easton, Maryland.”

Studio B will hold a special reception for Master Jove Wang on Friday, July 14, at Studio B Art Gallery from 5-8 p.m. The reception will be a celebration of Jove’s selection to be judge of Plein Air Easton 2023 and also serve as a welcome to artists participating in the upcoming “Master Jove Wang Plein Air Workshop.” The workshop is presented by Studio B and takes place in Easton on July 16-18 as competitors in Plein Air Easton are just starting to create their competition artwork.

“The reception is a great way for everybody to meet Jove before the competition kicks-off and our workshop is a wonderful opportunity to learn from a master artist at the top of his field,” Betty said.

Visitors to Studio B Art Gallery are invited to experience the works of these artists and immerse themselves in the beauty of plein air paintings throughout July. The gallery will hold special hours and exhibits during Plein Air Easton 2023, including chances to meet some of the artists participating in the event.. Information will be posted online at www.studiobartgallery.com and on Facebook and Instagram @StudioBArtGallery in the days leading up to the event.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.