Joe Holt Welcomes Vocalist Holly Lane

On Friday, July 7th, piano impresario Joe Holt, the host of the Mainstay’s popular monthly First Friday programs, welcomes singer Holly Lane to share the stage with him. Holly and Joe have prepared an evening of songs with a Parisian-theme, a strong connection with her personal history.

Holly Lane was 10 years old when she fell in love with France on a trip abroad with her mother. Several trips later, in her early 20’s, she began working as a dancer in a Paris cabaret. Not long thereafter, she happened upon an open mic at a jazz club and tried her hand at singing. She soon found herself working steadily as a vocalist in the city’s jazz clubs. After an exciting career in Paris she returned to her home in Rehoboth, Delaware in 2001 and became the vocalist for the group “Shore Jazz”, and worked at the local clubs 4-5 nights/week. In recent years, she has taken a weekly residency on Thursday nights at Café Azafran, in Rehoboth. These days, you need to make a reservation weeks in advance if you want to see her. Rounding out Joe’s guest list for the evening will be Shore Jazz members John Ewart and Mike McShane.

Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.