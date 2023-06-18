Mid-Shore Food: Fine Wine / Fine Spirits / Fine Fun in Centreville

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A perfect Saturday afternoon in Centreville, Maryland found one of our spies casually wandering through the DrinkMaryland festival. Wine tasting along with spirits and plenty of good food insured that the crowd would enjoy themselves at this annual event. Maryland artisans brought unique items of all kinds to view and purchase. And, bands played throughout the afternoon.

