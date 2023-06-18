MENU

June 18, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Spy Minute: Oh Happy Day with AAM’s Juneteenth and Delmarva Pride in Celebration

What better way to celebrate Juneteenth and Delmarva Pride in Easton than to capture the Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel concert under the masterful leadership of choral director Leroy Potter at the Avalon last night? The Spy caught this remarkable performance at the Avalon last night and documented the early set up of dozens of booths for Pride Day and the always popular Academy Art Museum day of festivities.

