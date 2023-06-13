The Fiber Arts Center Presents A Scrappy Life by Alice Kish

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore invites you to their latest exhibit featuring the work of quilt artist, Alice Kish, who has been quilting since the 1970s. Alice is a prolific quilter who has made the progression of creating traditional quilts and now enjoys the world of creating modern quilts that have a message. Alice has been a past quilt guild president, quilt shop owner, quilt teacher, and co-author of a quilt book called “Great Expectations-Quilt Shop”.

She enjoys being with other quilters whose focus is on design and she is passionate about the creative enjoyment of quilting. Alice will also be teaching the Carpenter Square Class at the Fiber Arts Center. Come be inspired!

Wednesday – Saturdays: 12pm – 4pm

July 5 through September 2, 2023

Cost is free

7 N 4th St., Denton, MD. 21639