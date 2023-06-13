Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical at Church Hill Theatre

Roald Dahl’s Matilda, The Musical, continues playing on weekends at Church Hill Theatre from June 9th until June 25th. CHT’s annual spring musical is always a major production, with a large cast, live orchestra, and enthusiastic audiences. The cast and crew pull out all the stops to create on-stage magic and tickets are selling fast. CHT management suggests you purchase tickets now on the website churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the office at (410) 556-6003.

The world first met Matilda in 1988 through Roald Dahl’s young adult novel about a book-worm determined to surmount her problems at home and at school. Instantly memorable, Matilda (who has telekinetic powers) soon found herself in a hit movie, then a prize-winning West End and Broadway musical! CHT’s revival of the Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly original show is your chance to experience the heartbreak and joy of Matilda’s quest for justice and love.

While the cast includes 19 local young people as well as adult actors, Matilda, the Musical is far from a show just for children. Grownups will appreciate Roald Dahl’s sophisticated wit and teens will revel in Matilda’s subversive ability to deal with adults. Matilda’s parents are not just neglectful, they are supremely unfit to raise a child. The headmistress of Crunchem Hall School, Ms. Trunchbull, is not just strict; she is a proper Brothers Grimm villain. Nurturing adults of course exist, with a kind teacher and a wise librarian each supporting Matilda’s quest for a happier life. Matilda’s classmates bring exuberance and energy to the dystopian school setting, demonstrating the power of team spirit and cooperation.

Like all great musicals, Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical builds the fun and excitement on a framework of real substance as well as superb music. Growing up is hard. Parenting is hard. Teaching can be really hard. How we cope and grow is a measure of our maturity and character. Matilda, the Musical stresses the value of words and knowledge, of resilience, of personal responsibility and, most of all, of love.

Directed by Sylvia Maloney, with musical direction by Erin Bradley and choreography by Cavin Moore, Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical will play at Church Hill Theatre from June 9 – June 25, with performances at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the website at churchhilltheaatre.org or through the CHT office at 410-556-6003.

Left to right: Front row: Schuyler Helmsley as Lavendar, Liam Kruhm as Eric, Charlie Thomas as Nigel, Carly Mourlas as Matilda, Sydney Hill as Elsie, and Isla Clemens as Alice.

Back row: Jocelyn Matera as Lucinda, Helen Willard as Clara, Addyson Crooks as Gemma and Maria Boone as Cecily.

The pose is from the end to the song “Revolting Children.”