Thoughts on Humboldt at the Bookplate: A Chat with Author Eleanor Harvey

The Bookplate is excited to announce the next installment of their collaborative Authors and Oysters series with The Retriever Bar. Eleanor Harvey, Senior Curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and a longtime friend of the Bookplate, will be present at The Retriever at 6pm on Wednesday, June 14. She will discuss her book, Alexander von Humboldt and the United States: Art, Nature, published in 2020 by Princeton University Press.

Harvey has distinguished herself as a curator and author at the Smithsonian, leading a number of acclaimed exhibits such as The Civil War and American Art (2013), Variations on America: Masterworks from the American Art Forum collections (2007), and An Impressionist Sensibility: The Halff Collection (2006).

Throughout her study of American art, Harvey kept discovering the profound influence of German naturalist and explorer Alexander von Humboldt. This led her to believe he deserved his own exhibition and book. The result was Alexander von Humboldt and the United States: Art, Nature, and Culture. This exceptional 450-page work explores the life and impact of Humboldt, one of the greatest explorer-scientists of the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, on American art and culture.

The Spy recently interviewed Eleanor Harvey via Zoom.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Please note that reservations only confirm that you have a space in the room. Individual seats will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.