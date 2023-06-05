Mid-Shore Monthly: Counties looking for Blueprint Answers with MACo’s Michael Sanderson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s Note: Every month, the Spy Newspapers teams up with our public affairs partner, WHCP Community Radio in Cambridge, to produce a monthly podcast on the some of the real public policy challenges facing the Mid-Shore counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen’s Anne’s and Talbot.

In the wake of recent elections and the ongoing implementation of Maryland’s Education Blueprint, concerns and anxieties have emerged regarding the financial implications for county governments.

The ambitious 10-year program, with an estimated cost of around $8-9 billion, aims to provide substantial funding for education in the state. However, the burden of financing the blueprint has raised questions about the ability of counties to meet the financial requirements.

In light of the impact the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future will have on Mid-Shore county governments, we invited Michael Sanderson, executive director of the Maryland Association of Counties, to participate in a interview to discuss the sometimes confusing and potentially destabilizing budgetary requirements they must meet to fulfill the Blueprint’s aspirations.

The Spy’s Jim Dissette, Dave Wheelan, and WHCP’s Kevin Diaz, talked to Michael by Zoom last Friday.

This podcast video is approximately 19 minutes in length.