June 2, 2023

Chestertown Spy

News News Notes

Spy Footnote: From and Fuller to Appear of MPT’s State Circle Tonight

by

The Spy’s Al From and Craig Fuller will be joining State Circle reporter Jeff Salkin this evening at 7 pm to share their political insights on national and state issues.

State Circle, Maryland Public Television is its long-running public affairs program dedicated to Maryland government and politics, celebrates its 40th anniversary this month. The show made its debut on MPT on January 8, 1982.

Spy readers can watch a live stream of the program here.

 

