The Artists’ Gallery Presents “Visions of the Eastern Shore” by Shirley Hales

On First Friday, June 2nd, and throughout the month of June, The Artists’ Gallery will feature work by their exhibiting artist, Shirley Hales, in “Visions of the Eastern Shore.” Her paintings in watercolor and acrylic are reminiscent of the sights and sounds found along the Eastern Shore. The inspiration for this new body of work by Shirley Hales is based on her love of the Chesapeake Bay and the simplistic beauty that may be found within the lush countryside and waterways of the Eastern Shore.

Almost fifty years ago, while cruising the Chesapeake Bay’s many ports of call with her husband, David, Shirley began to discover the treasures found along the Eastern Shore. Ultimately, they selected a weekend getaway home in Rock Hall that they still maintain to this day, along with a home in southwestern Florida. During the recent COVID quarantine, Shirley did a bit of research and unearthed her ancestral links dating back to the 1600’s and 1700’s to the Tilghman families of Somerset and Accomack and the Ratcliffs and Warners of Talbot County, as well as other early settlers in Delaware and Virginia. After discovering her roots, it was clear to her that “the attraction to this region had been destined.”

Shirley’s love of painting on a professional level began to blossom in 2000, while studying at the Torpedo Factory in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. She has been a professional artist for the past 23 years, receiving awards and recognition throughout her career. Shirley is a member of the Working Artists’ Forum (WAF) in Easton, Maryland as well as the Chair of the WAF Membership Committee. Along with 42 juried local artists, Shirley’s art will be displayed and available for purchase at the Plein Air Easton, Local Color Show at Christ Church in Easton, Maryland during the weekend of July 20-23, 2023. In addition to exhibiting her work with The Artists’ Gallery, Shirley is a member of River Arts in Chestertown and the founder and past president of the Harbour View Gallery in Cape Coral and a member of COCO Gallery in Estero, Florida.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for her opening reception on First Friday, June 2nd from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.