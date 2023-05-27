July 1 is Deadline for Caroline Foundation Grant Applications

The Caroline Foundation, in partnership with the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, invites organizations that provide medical and/or health-related services to residents of Caroline County, Maryland to apply for FY2024 grant funding.

Applicants must be nonprofit corporations with IRS tax-exempt status, or government-related entities. Applications are online at https://www.mscf.org/caroline-foundation. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023.

Grant decisions and distributions will be made in October 2023. The Caroline Foundation retains the right to accept or reject applications, suggest changes, and support grant requests in full, in part, or not at all.

Organizations that would like additional information about The Caroline Foundation’s grants process should contact Robbin Hill at Mid-Shore Community Foundation, 410-820-8175 x103 or rhill@mscf.org.