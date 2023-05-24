Authors & Oysters: Michael Stang

The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. Author Henry Corrigan was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on May 3rd. Next up on Wednesday, May 31st at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to welcome author Michael Stang as he discusses his collection of short stories, “The Monster of the Gunpowder River and Other Fabrications”.

Michael A. Stang has written over forty plays, many of which have been produced in the U.S. and Australia. His love of the short story began in grade school and was rekindled during Covid, when this collection was written. Dr. Stang is a retired emergency physician who came to Baltimore for his residency and remained. Besides writing, he enjoys travel, biking, fly-fishing and woodworking. He lives in Baltimore with his wife.

“Michael Stang’s magic-carpet stories fly us beyond the bounds of the real, into a world similar to this one but more magical, more coherent, and much kinder. Take the trip. A visit will do you good.” –William deBuys, Pulitzer finalist and author of The Trail to Kanjiroba

“The stories in The Monster of the Gunpowder River and Other Fabrications are a moving and elegant display of Dr. Stang’s abilities as a chronicler of history, place, character, and the nuances of time on the subjects on which he chooses to turn his knowledgeable gaze—in this case, the surrounds of the Gunpowder River in Baltimore County. The pieces bring to life real symbols, icons, and landmarks filtered through the author’s vivid imagination, at times melancholic and wistful, other times bawdy and outrageous. His tales are a balm for our current, challenging times.” –Dr. Hortense Gerardo, playwright, screenwriter, and Director of the Anthropology, Performance, and Technology (APT) Program at the Jacobs School of Engineering at the University of California, San Diego.

“Behold 7 wonder stories, each structured upon a skeleton of geographic and historic truths, made flesh by their able and tender physician/writer and gifted breath by the pure power of his imagination – together forming a kind of benevolent Golem to snuggle up to each night. Bravo!” –Rebecca Alban Hoffberger, Founder/Director American Visionary Art Museum

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public and reservations are not required, however the event on 6/14 with Smithsonian curator, Eleanor Harvey, will require reservations to guarantee a seat. Reserve your space by calling the shop at 410-778-4167. The next Authors & Oysters is scheduled for 6/7 with local favorite, Jamie Kirkpatrick. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever, located at 337 ½ High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.