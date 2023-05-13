Wye River Upper School Seeks to Hire New Staff

Wye River Upper School, in the heart of Queen Anne’s County in Centreville, is a college preparatory high school that offers a high quality education to students who face learning challenges including dyslexia, dysgraphia and discalculia, ADHD, and high functioning students on the spectrum. Wye River is excited to add an 8th grade for the 2023-2024 school year. The school enrolls approximately 60 students per year allowing for a 5:1 faculty/student ratio and a close, connected environment for staff. With growing numbers and the expansion of an 8th grade, Wye River hopes to add a few team members to their team.

Current positions include a Director of Development who oversees the operating and fundraising and contributes to the advancement of related processes. The candidate should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree (although a master’s degree is preferred) and 3-5 years’ experience in non-profit development experience; especially in a school setting. Strong leadership skills are a must. This position is available immediately.

Wye River also seeks a science teacher for grades 8-12. The position would begin in the Fall of 2023. The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in an area of science, secondary teaching certification and/or demonstrated teaching skills and ability. Special education certification/experience is a plus but not required. Candidates who can teach science and another content area are strongly encouraged to apply.

Wye River seeks a school counselor to join the team. Candidates would be responsible for providing support and guidance to students, parents, faculty, and staff and addressing social and emotional issues that arise in the community. A minimum of a bachelor’s degree with a background in counseling is required.