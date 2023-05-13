Mark Your Calendar for CBMM’s Upcoming Guided Paddles

With the weather warming up, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s paddling programming is back with a variety of on-the-water experiences scheduled over the coming months.

Led by ACA-certified instructors, these registration-required, guided paddles are designed to appeal to both experienced and new participants. Find the full list of upcoming opportunities at cbmm.org/paddlingprograms and registration links at bit.ly/CBMMPaddling2023.

The first paddling event of the season is on campus next Friday, May 19, with Paddling Gear & Beer Demo Day from 5:30-8pm.

This is an opportunity to meet CBMM’s instructors and ask them questions as they demonstrate paddling techniques and share their preferred gear. Participants will have the opportunity to test out various vessel styles and gear within Fogg’s Cove.

The cost is $15, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register now at bit.ly/PaddlingGearBeerDemo.

On Saturday, June 3, at 9am, CBMM will launch a Paddle & Tasting from Skipton Landing in Cordova, Md. This is a leisurely paddle for beginner and intermediate paddlers exploring a classic Chesapeake landscape along Skipton and Mill Creeks. After returning to the launch site, the fun continues with a wine tasting at nearby Triple Creek Winery.

The cost is $55 for those bringing their own kayak and $75 with kayak rental, with the tasting included. Both options offer a 20% discount for CBMM members. Register at bit.ly/PaddleTasting2023.

There are also a pair of Full Moon Paddles on the horizon. These are excellent opportunities for beginner and intermediate paddlers to enjoy the evening sunset and the full moon from the stillness of the water.

On Monday, July 31, the paddle leaves from Oak Creek Landing in Newcomb, Md., at 6:30pm and traverses Oak Creek and the Miles River.

The Aug. 30 paddle launches from CBMM’s campus at 6pm and heads from the Miles River into Long Haul Creek.

The cost for either of these paddles is $30 for those bringing their own kayak and $50 with kayak rental, with a 20% discount for CBMM members.

Registration is limited for all paddling programs, and anyone age 16 or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are asked to provide their own PFDs if they are not renting one of CBMM’s kayaks and encouraged to dress accordingly for being outdoors, wear sunscreen, and bring water and any snacks they will need for the duration of the paddle. Contact Shipyard Education Programs Manager Jenn Kuhn at jkuhn@cbmm.org with additional questions.