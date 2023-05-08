Adkins Mystery Monday: Do You Know What Native Shrub is Blooming?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what native shrub is blooming along some of our trails?

Last week, we asked you about the fleabane daisy (Erigeron annuus)! This native annual flower is a pioneer species that grows along fields and roadsides. These flowers bloom in May and vary from a light pink to white color. The common name is derived from a belief that the dried flowers helped to get rid of fleas. Like many other Asters, it provides nectar for pollinators. If you have it growing in your yard, allow it to reseed to encourage its growth and spread.

