CBMM to Host Oyster Gardening Workshop

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s upcoming Oyster Gardening Workshop will provide participants with all the information and materials needed to grow oysters off their own dock.

The program, consisting of an informational class and cage-building workshop, will be held next Saturday, May 13, from 9am-noon in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium. The cost is $200 for both parts, including materials, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. There’s also a class-only option for $10. Registration is available now at bit.ly/OysterGardenWorkshop2023.

The Oyster Gardening Workshop is designed to set up participants for success in a uniquely Eastern Shore hobby. It is led by new owner of Oyster Girl Oysters and retired statistician Dr. Lawrence Rudner and CBMM Education Programs Manager Kendall Wallace.

The morning begins with a one-hour informational class devoted to the practical aspects of oyster gardening and explaining why the beloved bivalves are vital members of the Bay ecosystem. The presentation includes details on the difference between wild and aquaculture oysters, tips for protecting against the potentially lethal bacteria vibrio, info on how Maryland residents can write off oystering supplies on their taxes, and much more.

Then, there’s two hours of workshop time to construct the floating oyster cages. Participants will leave with at least one completed cage and the materials for two more. Seed oysters, sourced from Ferry Cove Oyster Hatchery in Sherwood, will be provided to get the gardens started.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization that preserves and explores the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and makes this resource available to all.

