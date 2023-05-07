Golfing Fore Gunston IV Welcomes Golfers, Pickleball & Tennis Players

The Golfing “fore” Gunston IV fundraiser on Monday, May 1 at the Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville welcomed 101 golfers including Gunston alumni, parents, past parents, and community supporters. A 9 a.m. shotgun start began the day, with teams competing for prizes while enjoying food, drinks and fun give-aways.

The day’s winners include: Men’s First Place with a score of -19, Creg Fleetwood, Casey Grieves, Barton Shaw and Brian Bowser, and Women’s First Place/Mixed with a score of -10, Dane and Mary Ways, P’18 and Chuck and Jen Batchelder received prizes of Yeti Carryall totes and gift certificates to Prospect Bay’s pro shop.

The winner of the Men’s Longest Drive was Creg Fleetwood, and for Women’s Longest Drive, the winner was Vicki Dean with a prize of a MV2 Golf bag. Men’s Closest to the Pin winner was George Subioni, with a prize of a Prospect Bay Foursome and Women’s Closest to the Pin winner was Chesley Nonemaker, P’27 with a prize of a brand new Bat-Caddy X3R electric cart. Last Place Winners were Sean Matthews, Tyler King, and Michelle and Chip Compton, with a prize of brand new pickleball racquets and ball and Dick’s Sporting Goods gift certificates.

While golfers enjoyed their day on the links, other guests enjoyed both tennis and a lively pickleball match, “Dinking for Gunston,” organized by the Hallmark Family, P’24. “Not everyone golfs so we wanted to make sure we included other options for people to show their support. Pickleball was very successful this year and we can’t wait to incorporate it into next year’s event as well,” said Gunston’s Director of Events Lynda Scull.

Additionally, a concurrently running online silent auction, the Gunston Biddersnest, offered items such as golf packages, a weekend getaway, photography sessions and more. Together, the golf tournament and the auction raised close to $30,000 toward Gunston’s annual giving program, which allows the school the ability to offer more than 60% of its students financial aid, provide additional enrichment and hands-on opportunities that extend beyond the classroom for both students and faculty, and more.

“This is an amazing event,” said Gray Shannahan ’05, one of the event’s tournament sponsors and Gunston Alum. “You know, it wasn’t until I got out of college that I realized how special a place Gunston really is. Who else gets to go to a high school that’s on the water? […] It’s just really an amazing school and community and we’re excited to see the wonderful stuff you have planned for the future.”

“I really want to thank our volunteers who help us put on these wonderful events,” shared Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis. “They offer their time, their support, and it just means the world to both myself and the entire community.”

Event Sponsors included Tournament Sponsors Atlantic Cruising Yachts (Dawn & Christian Bent, P’25 ’27), Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P ’23 ’25), Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23, Palmieri & Shannahan Financial Planning (Gray Shannahan ’05) and What’s Up? Media Company. The Crush Station was sponsored by Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stanahan, P’25 ’27) and the Grilling Station was sponsored by “Friends of Gunston.” Ceremony sponsors include Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’07 ’09 ’20 ’22 ’24) and Molly’s Place Sporting Goods (Nick & Katie Shajwani, P’26). Refreshment sponsors include Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominick Mirando, P’25), Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis, Shore United Bank, Kent School, Callahan’s Gas & Appliance (Dana & Mark Callahan, P’22), Dogwood Acres (Audrey & Kurt Reichardt, P’21), and The Country School.

Contest sponsors include Ms. Alice Ryan ’75, the Shifrin Family, P’21 and the Radcliffe Creek School.

Hole sponsors include RBC Wealth Management, Hoyas ’94, McCrone Hartwell Engineering, R&D Electric, Queenstown Bank, the Algier Family, P’23 ’26, the Sanderson Family, P’22 ’23, Gunther McClary Real Estate, Moorhouse Electrical Services and Long & Foster Real Estate (Dane Ways, P’18).

A special thanks to Premium Distributors of Maryland, Centreville, for providing drinks and refreshments.

Gunston Biddersnest Auction Donors: Links at Perry Cabin, Prospect Bay Country Club, Serino Orthodontics, New York Vacation (Karen Pupke, P’25), Gunston School Experiences, ReFocus Studios, and Chester River Country Club (Dan Philippon, P’25).

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.