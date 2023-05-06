The Artists’ Gallery Presents “The Painter’s Palette” by Mary Ellen Mabe

On First Friday, May 5th, The Artists’ Gallery will present “The Painter’s Palette” by Mary Ellen Mabe. In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen’s ongoing study of the colors she puts on her palette has led her to new knowledge of color and how it works within a painting. Color continues to be an integral factor to her work. According to Mary Ellen, “the origins of our modern color palette have histories going back to the dawn of time. The organic minerals of the earth, plant dyes, mollusks, and even insects have been used to make pigments for centuries.”

Mary Ellen became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown in 2018. Prior to that time, she has been a juried artist in Local Color as part of Plein Air Easton for the past ten years, receiving a Judges Award of Excellence in 2015 and 2018 and two Honorable Mentions in 2017 and 2022. In addition, she has been a juried artist in The Oxford Fine Arts Show for the last eight years and is a member of the Working Artists Forum in Easton and the St Michaels Art League.

Mary Ellen Mabe’s work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of May. The public is invited to visit the gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, May 5th from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com.