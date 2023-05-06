Delmarva Review: A Memory by Carla McGill

Author’s Note: “My father lived alone for many years by the beach in Southern California a couple of hours from my house, and he loved my visits. Every couple of weeks, we would grocery shop and then go out to lunch. He grew tomatoes in planters by his small apartment. He died after a month-long stay in the hospital, and for many years I could not drive through the town where he lived. When I finally did, this image occurred to me.”

A Memory

It was just a drive on the 5 Freeway,

the ocean to our left, when I recalled

your apartment to our right and down

a couple of streets, the little stove

where you made spaghetti, tomato

plants by the porch, the screen

door revealing only your silhouette

when I knocked as you got up to open it,

and I knew you were smiling to know

it was me, your daughter, coming to see

you, coming to see you again.

⧫

Carla McGill’s writing has been published in The Atlanta Review, California Quarterly, Bryant Literary Review, Euphony Journal, The Hungry Chimera, The Penmen Review, The Alembic, and many other literary publications. She lives in Southern California where she writes poetry and fiction.

