Delmarva Review: A Memory by Carla McGill

Author’s Note: “My father lived alone for many years by the beach in Southern California a couple of hours from my house, and he loved my visits. Every couple of weeks, we would grocery shop and then go out to lunch. He grew tomatoes in planters by his small apartment. He died after a month-long stay in the hospital, and for many years I could not drive through the town where he lived. When I finally did, this image occurred to me.”
A Memory
It was just a drive on the 5 Freeway,
the ocean to our left, when I recalled
your apartment to our right and down
a couple of streets, the little stove
where you made spaghetti, tomato
plants by the porch, the screen
door revealing only your silhouette
when I knocked as you got up to open it,
and I knew you were smiling to know
it was me, your daughter, coming to see
you, coming to see you again.
⧫
Carla McGill’s writing has been published in The Atlanta Review, California Quarterly, Bryant Literary Review, Euphony Journal, The Hungry Chimera, The Penmen Review, The Alembic, and many other literary publications. She lives in Southern California where she writes poetry and fiction.
Delmarva Review selects the most compelling new poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from thousands of submissions during the year. Designed to encourage outstanding writing from authors everywhere, the literary journal is a nonprofit and independent publication. Support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Website: www.DelmarvaReview.org
