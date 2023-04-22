The Art of Time Traveling: Talking with Author Mary Hardcastle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Author and new Eastern Shore resident Mary Hardcastle is fascinated with American history.

Combining that with a love for science fiction, a dose of romance, well-defined characters, and a hefty infusion of threat, Hardcastle crafted her second novel, Déjà Vu, published by Fallen Bros Press in 2020.

Set in the century between the Revolution and Civil War, Déjà Vu is about a 21st-century woman named Cory who slips back in time to witness the founding principles and emerging threats to the new democracy.

Resonating with contemporary political and social themes, Déjà V looks at the perilous growing pains of 19th-century America through Cory’s eyes while weaving subplots that compel the reader forward.

One reader describes the tale as “…a fast-paced love story, unfolding after a young woman time travels back to the first half of the 19th Century … Wouldn’t it be great to have the modern-day knowledge of what our devastating history of slavery and treatment of indigenous people has wrought on our nation and then be able to go back and try to change hearts and minds…”

Déjà Vu is Hardcastle’s second book embracing historical moments as her stage. The Triple, a well-researched story about Depression Era circus life in the 1930s, was equally well-received and exhibited her talents as a screenwriter and film director.

The Spy recently interviewed Mary Hardcastle to discuss the book, writing, and settling into her new home on the Eastern Shore.

Speaking of time travel, at least locally,Mary Hardcastle will be reading at 6 pm, April 26, at The Retriever Bar as part of the ongoing Bookplate Authors & Oysters series.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.