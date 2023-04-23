Pickering Creek Audubon Center May Public Programs

Monday Paddle on Pickering Creek

Monday, May 1 & May 15, 2023

5:30-7:00 PM

$5 per person

Join us for a leisurely canoe paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek. Soak in the sights and sounds of the creek by canoe with a friend or family member as the early evening light dances on the waters of Pickering Creek. See the Barn Swallows swoop up their last meal of the evening, rays flap in the water, and the Eagles and Osprey soar overhead. Families welcome! Canoes & Lifejackets provided.

Azalea Bloom with Author Bryan Mackay

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

8:00 am – 4:00 pm

$40 per person

The National Arboretum is one of the lesser known gems of Washington DC, but nowhere else are the glories of spring so abundantly displayed. We expect more than 50,000 azaleas to be near peak flowering! We’ll stroll the wood chip paths of Azlea Hill in search of the perfect bush. The National Bonsai Museum never fails to enchant, and the National Capital Columns adorn a nearby meadow. Finally, we’ll walk the trails of Fern Valley in search of native wildflowers, where our naturalist guide and author of Hike Maryland and A Year Across Maryland, Bryan Mackay, will delight you with tales of botanical trivia. Van transportation from Pickering Creek to the National Arboretum is provided. Space is limited so first come, first served! REGISTER HERE

Tracks & Traces: Part 1

Monday, May 8, 2023

4:30 – 6:00 pm

$5 per person

Who has been here? What were they doing? When were they here? Where did they go? Why were they here? Join us to learn the art of seeing animal movements through our environment. In a two-part workshop we will learn how to identify and interpret animal tracks in relation to the environment around them. Participants will learn how to record track sightings and cast plaster tracks. Even if you missed part 1, part 2 will cover new ground so feel free to come out regardless! Children are welcome with attending adults

Tracks & Traces: Part 2

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

8:30 – 10:00 am

$5 per person

Explore the world of birds beyond identification and classification. Bird and other animals share a language to help them navigate their worlds, stay safe and stay connected to each other. Learn how to “listen” to what birds say through their vocalizations and behaviors in this guided field experience. Activity will be light with a lot of time spent sitting or standing quietly. Participants will sharpen their observation skills and walk away understanding some basic bird behaviors that will offer a peek at what is going on in the landscape around them in real time. We will cover new ground in part 2, so participating in Part 1 is not required! Children are welcome with attending adults.

Oyster Gardening

Thursday, May 18, 2023

4:30 – 6:00 pm

$5 per person

Pickering Creek Educators are excited to introduce you to our new crew of unsung heroes, the Eastern Oyster (Crassostrea Virginica). Oyster gardening provides important nursery habitat as well as filtering the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries; oyster reefs are a vital part of conserving the Chesapeake Bay. We invite you to come learn about our new spat growing program, the challenges these bivalve face, and the research methods we use to analyze the success of our oyster nurseries.

Birding the Pocomoke with Wayne Bell

Thursday, May 18, 2023

6:30 am – 1:30 pm

$25 per person

Join experienced birder Wayne Bell and Pickering staff as we tour the marshlands around the Pocomoke-Nassawango in Wicomico County. The Pocomoke-Nassawango is the premier site for Forest-Interior Dwelling Species (FIDS) on the Delmarva peninsula, and it hosts significant populations of at-risk bird species because of its large size and varied habitats. We’ll hope to see Prothonotary Warbler, American Redstart, Scarlet Tanager, Ovenbird, Northern Parula, Louisiana Waterthrush and other Warblers, Vireos and Flycatchers. The best birds are up early and resting by midday. We’ll leave the ACME in Easton at 6:30AM. Rain date May 17. Van transportation provided, or you can follow along by car.

Whimsy: Nature Art

Friday, May 26, 2023

3:30 – 5:00 pm

$5 per person

Nature uplifts and energizes us everyday. You don’t have to be a Picasso or Monet to get outside and take inspiration from nature to make art! You and your little ones are invited to come out to Pickering Creek and make nature-inspired arts and crafts to celebrate spring and how much fun it is to just be outside. Ages 4-7 recommended but all are welcome!