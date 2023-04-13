The Brassy Aero Quartet Returns to Easton

The Aero Quartet enjoyed their stay during last year’s Chesapeake Music’s 10th International Chamber Music Competition and promised a return visit to Easton’s elegant Ebenezer Theatre.

The four University of Michigan alums – all saxophonists: Salvador Flores (soprano), Walt Puyear (alto), Mathew Koester (tenor), and Brian Kachur (baritone) – will perform traditional as well as new music by such composers as Paquito D’Rivera, Carlos Simon, Alexander Glazunov, and Arturo Marquez. This music and more are on the quartet’s soon-to-be-released album. The recording has been in the works amid extensive concert touring ever since Aero’s performance as finalists in the Chesapeake competition, which came on the heels of winning the 2021 gold medal in the Senior Wind Division of the prestigious Fischoff National Chamber Music Competitions.

The quartet has been praised by Pulitzer finalist and Grammy-winning composer Augusta Read Thomas for their “nuanced, colorful, and artfully sculpted interpretations.” Co-artistic director of the Chesapeake Chamber Music Festival, which returns in June, says, “Had we been able to offer another prize in our competition, it definitely would have gone to Aero.” The top award for both the juried and people’s choice prizes went to the Swiss-based percussion ensemble Trio Colores. Both ensembles were stunning in their originality during the Chesapeake competition. Chesapeake Music fans saw and heard Trio Colores again in last year’s chamber festival. Here’s your chance to catch the brassy Aero Quartet at the Ebenezer.

Interlude Concert Series presents the Aero Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Ebenezer Theatre, Easton. chesapeakemusic.org