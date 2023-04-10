Adkins Mystery Monday: What is this Early Blooming Native Flower?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what early blooming native flower can be found along our trails?

Last week, we asked you about the mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum)! Mayapples grow in colonies and produce umbrella-like leaves that turn the forest floor into a spring beach party! Did you know that mayapples with only one leaf are not mature enough to flower or fruit? If it has two leaves, it is mature and is likely to flower. Box turtles love the fruit and are the main seed dispersers, though mice, squirrels, opossum, raccoon, and even grackles are thought to contribute to dispersal. Mayapple colonies grow relatively slowly, about 4-6 inches each year, but can live up to 100 years old! Next time you’re walking in the woods, keep an eye out for these awesome plants and take a moment to kneel down and check out the mayapple’s point of view. “Mayapple forests” are quite magical!

