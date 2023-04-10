A Chat With Michael McDowell about the Chestertown-Kent County Tax Differential

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ongoing topic of the town/county tax differential during the March 14 county commissioners meeting discussed hiring a consulting group to study the matter.

Considered “double-taxation of Chestertown residents who pay for local police, county sheriff, and town streets and county roads while non-municipals pay only county roads and county sheriffs services, the issue has frustrated the Town for decades,” says Michael McDowell.

McDowell, a member of the Historic District Commission who has been active in town issues, attended the March 14 Commissioners meeting and sees the idea of an outside consultant as an improvement over the decades-long denial of any tax-differential overhaul.

A frequent attendee of county commissioners meetings related to the improvement of the community, McDowell recently helped re-energize concern over the Chester River Bridge and Rt 213 traffic. He is also on the advisory board of the Citadel, the military college of South Carolina.

To date, Mayor David Foster has made multiple presentations and appeals to the commissioners.

The new slate of commissioners has signaled a willingness to look at the matter as the town awaits a commitment to finding tax equity.

The Spy recently interviewed Michael McDowell to discuss the March 14 meeting and talked about the value of having an outside consultant to study the tax differential.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.