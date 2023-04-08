Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, Coming to Church Hill Theatre

After months of anticipation, Church Hill Theatre proudly confirms that Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, the beloved story of triumph over adversity, will amuse and amaze Delmarva audiences from June 9 to 25. First a novel then a fan-favorite movie, and international stage success, Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical empowers both children and nurturing adults as obstacles are met—and overcome. With memorable music and astonishing special effects, this CHT show promises to be the highlight of the year.

Sylvia Maloney, directing her 18th CHT musical, has brought together an especially large and talented cast of newcomers and veteran performers. Kevin Thomas directs the live orchestra and Cavin Moore is responsible for choreography. The set and telekinetic miracles are provided by Michael Whitehill and Tom Rhodes.

Matilda Wormwood, an exceptionally intelligent child, is played by Carly Mourlas and Sydney Hill. Kathy Jones, portrays her arch nemesis, CrunchemHall’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Matilda’s neglectful and abusive parents are portrayed by Matt Folker and Heather Joyce-Byers. The local librarian, Mrs. Phelps is played by Becca Van Aken and a compassionate teacher, Miss Honey, is being played by Hannah Yoder. They do their best to support the children. Other adults include Noah Thompson as the Escapologist while Cavin Moore portrays the Acrobat.

Photo: From L to R First Row: Rooney Rosati, Charlie Thomas, Liam Kruhm, Schuyler Hemsley, Carly Mourlas, Sydney Hill, Camden Hubbert, Cecilia Bagshow, Isla Clemens, Russell Laing. Second Row: Olivia Coppage, Addyson Crooks, Helen Willard, Hannah Yoder, Becca Van Aken, Emme Dumont, Sam Haldgreve. Top Row: Dalton Knotts, Jocelyn Matero, Heather Joyce-Byers, Matt Folker, Cavin Moore, choreographer, Kathy Jones. Not pictured: Maria Boone, Travis Stotts, Noah Thompson, Herb Ziegler. Photo by Steven Atkinson.

Crunchem Hall young students, Little Kids, are played by Russell Laing, Schuyler Hemsley, Rooney Rosati, Charlie Thomas, Liam Kruhm, Isla Clemens, Cecelia Bagshaw, Camden Hubbert, while Maria Boone, Olivia Coppage, Addyson Crooks, Emmalyne Dumont, Sam Holgreve, Dalton Knotts, Jocelyn Matera, Travis Stotts and Helen Willard portray the older students, or Big Kids.

The Church Hill Theatre spring musical almost always fills the house, so advance reservations are strongly advised. Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical will run for three weekends starting June 9, with performances at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available on the website: www.churchhilltheare.org or by calling the Church Hill Theatre office at 410-556-6003.