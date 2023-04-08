Announcing a “Taste of Oxford” at the Oxford Fine Arts Gala

The Oxford Community Center is pleased to announce the Oxford restaurants will showcase their culinary talents for the 39th Annual Oxford Fine Arts Gala Preview Party Friday, May 19th 6-8 PM. The Robert Morris Inn, Oxford Inn/ Pope’s Tavern, Doc’s Sunset Grille and Capsize are designing elegant appetizers for this evening of art and culture. The Oxford Garden Club is creating centerpieces to reflect the beautiful featured image by artist Susan Shauer Johns as well. The Steinway comes alive with the musical stylings of the Julie Parsons Project to add that final touch of entertainment for the evening.

Oxford Fine Arts Gala preview party has become the talk of the art community. Each year a new juror curates an exhibition and sales show that can only be seen in its entirety on that first night. Collectors travel from all over the region to meet the artists and bring home a unique, original masterpiece. The juror for the 2023 show is Bernard Dellario. Bernard is the current President of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, the First-Place winner at Winslow Art Center’s 2021 Winter Exhibition and Best in Show winner from the Academy Art Museum 2019 Annual Member Exhibit. His selections include multiple mediums and many of the thirty-six juried artists have never shown in the show before. This year the featured artists’ medium is fabric art which is truly fascinating to see. No tickets to the Gala can be sold at the door.

The Friday night gala is especially exciting with the award ceremony. The judge this year is John Brandon Sills. John Brandon Sills received his BA In Fine Art at Towson State University in 1984, while a student at Towson State John studied Renaissance Art in Florence, Italy. John then attended the Schuler School of Fine Art in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating in 1988. His paintings are in numerous collections in the United States as well as collections in Canada, England, France, Jamaica, Grand Cayman B.W.I. and Australia.

On Saturday and Sunday, the exhibit is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The raffle of beautiful artwork donated by the artists happens at the end of the show Sunday afternoon. Lunch items are available onsite for purchase on both days. The famous strawberry shortcake is not to be missed!

The juried exhibition and sale have supported the work of Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the early 1980’s to provide the region with a year-round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events. This event supported in part by Talbot Arts (talbotarts.org) with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org). For more information and to buy your ticket, please visit the Oxford Community Center’s website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.