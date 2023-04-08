April at The Trippe: Stephen Haynes Modern Impressionist Returns

The Trippe Gallery is pleased to feature artist Stephen Haynes: Modern Impressionist for the month of April. There will be an opening reception on Friday April 14 from 5-7 with the artist as well as a demonstration of his painting techniques on Saturday April 15 art 11am at the gallery.

Stephen Haynes is a self-taught painter currently living in the greater Pittsburgh area. A lifelong artist, Stephen spent his formative school years among the beaches of southern California, and summers in the mountains of West Virginia. This divided time gave him a diverse outlook and an immense love of the outdoors. Showing his work publicly for over 20 years, Haynes has tried his hand at most art forms at one time or another. In his current work, the artist uses vibrant oil colors, mixed on the canvas, to convey light, shadow and form through thick impasto brushwork, evoking movement and abstract qualities. His painting influences are as plentiful as they are diverse. From well known impressionist masters like Van Gogh, Monet and Cassatt, to landscape painters Edgar Payne, Isaac Levitan and Tom Thompson along with many others, too numerous to count.

Haynes has participated in Plein Air Easton in 2021 and 2022. He received an Honorable Mention for “Morning Joe” in The Quick Draw competition in 2022. His paintings reside in numerous private collections.

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison Street in Easton, Md. For more information please call 410-310-8727 or visit the website thetrippegallery.com