WAF Announces Local Color 2023 ARTISTS

Working Artists Forum (WAF), under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, sponsors the art exhibit Local Color during Plein Air Easton.

Each year artists who are either members of WAF or reside in the Delmarva area apply to a jurying process to enter this well-attended, prestigious show held each year during Plein Air Easton.

The participating artists are those who have been juried into the show. This year’s juror was ZufarBikbov who was the second-place winner of Plein Air Easton 2022. A native of Russia, Zufar was influenced by his father’s unrealized dream to become a professional artist. He trained from the age of 9 at Zelenodolsk Youth Art School in Kazan in the Russian realism tradition. His passion for oil painting and the dynamic nature of the plein air art form has led him to avidly explore first Russian and then American landscape for over three decades. Zufar became a full-time artist and art teacher in 2017. He teaches painting in the studio and online at the www.russera.com. He is the recipient of countless plein air awards. Bikbov’s work is in private collections in the US, the UK, Spain, and Russia. https://www.zufar.com/

WAF was very pleased to have Zufar jury this year’s Local Color artists. The following 42 artists have been invited to participate in Local Color 2023:

Sandy Alanko, Jane Anderson, Leah Bell, Carol Cowie, Freeman Dodsworth, Carol Frost, Nancy Galvin, Jill Glassman, Shirley Hales, Kathleen Harvey, Patti Hopkins, Betty Huang, Roberta Ingram, Barbara Kern-Bush, Kathy Kopec, Pat Lang, Mary Ellen Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Deborah McFarlin, Michael McSorley, Carol Meers, Karen Merkin, Amanda Milliner, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Betty Papson, David Pelligrini, Chris Rapa, Diane Rappisi, Anne Reder, Jose Ramirez, Jim Rehak, Lesley Schless, Annie Singer, Georgette Toews, Walter Urbanek, Ronald Walker, Barbara Watson, Maureen Wheatley, Deborah Wolfe, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke

WAF congratulates all of these accomplished artists and looks forward to having them in the show.

The Local Color Show dates are July 20 through July 23, 2023 when these participating artists will be offering their original two-dimensional art for sale.

The art is judged prior to the show opening on July 20th. The judge for this year’s Local Color show is Charlie Hunter. In 2022 Hunter won the Grand Prize at Plein Air Easton as well as First Place at Door County Plein Air, and Best Body of Work (Artists’ Choice Award) at Smoky Mountains Plein Air. Charlie is a nationally recognized painter of the post-pastoral American landscape. His distinctive, low-chroma work, heavily reliant on a mastery of values, edges, and composition, utilizes a variety of moderately unorthodox techniques. Growing up in rural New England, the son of a small-town printer, Hunter’s work examines the pressures of modern urban and suburban culture upon small-town and agricultural communities. His work is in multiple collections and museums. Charlie’s art can be seen at https://www.hunter-studio.com

The show, which is held at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, opens its doors at Noon with an award ceremony and the public is invited to attend.

For more information on Local Color and the Working Artists Forum, visit www.WorkingArtistsForum.com; and for PAE Information, visit www.pleinaireaston.com