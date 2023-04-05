Christ Church Cambridge Presents Borisevich Duo

On Sunday, April 23, 2023 – 4:00 PM, Christ Church Cambridge will present Borisevich Duo, an internationally acclaimed violin and piano duet. Nikita and Margarita Borisvech are returning to Christ Church Cambridge with a fresh array of classical pieces that include works by Beethoven, Paganini, Grieg and others. The Borisvech Duo are Peabody Conservatory-trained artists that have made performing together as husband and wife an essential part of their life – a life that has included their five-year-old son. Nikita has just completed work as a guest Chamber Music professor at the Johns Hopkins Peabody Institute.

The ticket price for this concert is $15 for adults, and free for students 18 years and younger. Tickets can be bought at the door or ordered by phone at 410-228-3161. Subscriptions are available, just ask at the door. All proceeds go to support the Christ Church Cambridge Fine Arts Concert Series. Christ Church Cambridge has organized this concert series since 1998. One of the goals of the series is to bring conservatory-trained artists to the Dorchester community in a concert environment that lets every listener feel close to the artist and the instrument they play. Artists that perform at Christ Church remind our audiences that the historic Gothic architecture provides the perfect environment to connect with the classical music embodied by the concert.

The Borisvech Duo has been featured on the PBS American Portrait. They can also be found on Instagram, Facebook, and online at https://www.borisevichduo.com