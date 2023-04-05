Chester River Chorale Spring Concerts

The Chester River Chorale presents “Time After Time”, an eclectic choral program centered on the theme of Time. Selections will explore everything from the passing of the seasons to the broader seasons of life. Other pieces reference the clock face, the time of day, and even the proverbial ‘wheels of time’. Musical styles will include a wide range from classical to folk tunes to spirituals to jazz to Broadway favorites. Several professional artists are slated to join the 85-person Chorale for this pair of performances with three professional vocal soloists: Sofia DiLeo, Malcolm Richardson, and Terron Quailes. Chestertown locals, Greg Burrows and Tom Anthony will join CRC Assistant Director/Accompanist, Stephanie LaMotte, forming a jazz trio on piano, upright bass, and drums. The trio will accompany a few pieces on the program as well as provide pre and post concert music to entertain our audience members as they gather and depart.

The Chorale’s “Time After Time” concerts will take place on Friday April 21st at 7:00 PM and Saturday April 22nd at 4:00 PM. Both concerts will be performed at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown. Although there are no tickets being sold, a suggested $20 donations will be accepted at the door, and it is not unusual for the Chorale to perform for full capacity audiences.

The Chorale is an 80+ voice community choir under the direction of Alexis Ward. The Chorale is a 501C3 organization sponsored by Rosin Creek and partially funded by Maryland State Art Council, Kent Cultural Alliance, Choptank Electric Corp. and the MidShore Foundation.