Spring Splendor

On First Friday, The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown will feature the work a new exhibitor, Kathie Rogers. The images in this show, using the words of Kathie Rogers, encompass “April! Springtime! What a beautiful show nature provides for us. The earth comes alive with buds and blossoms of all colors. I love the color of cherry blossoms, multi-colors of pansies, the fresh greens on red radishes, the bright white of daisies, and the turquoise of robin eggs- all are inspirations for me at this magical time of year.” Ms. Roger’s goal is to see the beauty in ordinary things around us and to translate this onto the canvas for you to see and interpret in your own way. Her work is always evolving as she continues to learn new ways to express her creativity.

Kathie Rogers has studied drawing and painting at the Art League of Alexandria, Virginia, along with painting workshops around the country. After retiring, she moved to Easton and began taking classes with Louis Escobedo and Nancy Tankersley, who have helped her grow into the artist she is today. In addition to exhibiting her work with The Artists’ Gallery, she is currently a member of St. Michaels Art League, Dorchester Center for the Arts, the Academy of the Arts and the Working Artists Forum in Easton. Over the past four years, she has juried into Adkins Arboretum Annual Show, Local Color three times and was recently accepted into the Oxford Fine Arts Show. In 2019, her portrait of “St. Lucia” was used as the Dorchester Center for the Arts Christmas Season’s Window Poster and in 2020, her painting, “Oyster Basket,” was chosen for the cover of Tidewater Times.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, April 7th from 5 to 8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.