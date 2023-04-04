Ampersand at Allegro Academy

Allegro Academy will be hosting an inaugural performance in its new downtown location with Ampersand on April 16 at 2pm.

Ampersand offers a family-friendly variety of traditional American music—songs and tunes from colonial America and the 19th century, blues of the 1920s and 30s, to folk music of the modern era. Ampersand features Beth Lawton (guitar, hammered dulcimer, vocals), Dick Hogle (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Topher Lawton (vocals, bouzouki, cello, penny whistle, percussion), and Dave Moore (banjo, bass, vocals). These multi-instrumentalists use their varied instrumental combinations to underscore rich vocal harmonies and great joy in sharing this traditional music with modern audiences. Ampersand’s performance on the 16th will also include singers from the Allegro Children’s Chorus.

The performance will be held at 114 N. Washington Street (Masonic Building) on the recently renovated third floor with elevator access. Lite fare and a cash bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door or at www.allegroacademyeaston.com.

The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are partially funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information visit the Academy’s website or call 410-603-8361.