Easton Choral Arts Society Announces April Concert Dates

Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) is enthusiastically rehearsing for its second concert of the season, with much laughter and camaraderie, under the baton of new Artistic Director Alexis Ward. Concert dates are Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 111 South Harrison Street in Easton.

Building on the success of its sold-out Christmas concerts, ECAS is pleased to have added 14 new singers for its spring concert, bringing the group back to its pre-pandemic size.

The April concert “Stand and Sing,” a Broadway Cabaret will feature the great ensemble moments of many all-time favorite musicals. Ward comments, “The tables will be turned on concert night as now the ensemble will be the star of the show with four guest professional theater stars serving as the supporting cast. Other solos and duets will be sung by members of the chorus accompanied by piano and percussion.”

Each song of the program embodies the word “STAND.” These songs stand for freedom, friendship, revenge, and love and are all about standing up for what’s right, for what you believe in, or even just standing up for yourself. Only at ECAS’ “Stand and Sing” will audiences get to experience the touching moments, strong convictions, and bold statements of these favorite Broadway numbers on a whole new scale. The program will take its audience on a tour of Broadway, featuring thoughtful, humorous and inspiring chorus songs and solos from well-loved musicals, as well as new shows. Among the Broadway shows being featured are Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, and Les Misérables.

To enhance enjoyment and understanding of the program, advance ticket purchasers will be emailed a digital booklet the week of the performance with a synopsis of the story of each musical and a description of how each song fits into that story. Attendees may read it ahead of time and, if they wish, bring it to the concert.

Tickets are $25 each and students are free with a reservation. Visit eastonchoralarts.org or phone the ticket hotline at 410-200-0498.

Easton Choral Arts Society, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot Arts, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

Easton Choral Arts Society is an auditioned choral ensemble that believes in the power of music to enrich the cultural life of the Eastern Shore. Under the direction of Artistic Director, Alexis Ward, ECAS brings a commitment to deliver excellence to our singers, audiences, and supporters. While the group is based in Easton, its singers come from all areas of the Eastern Shore.