The Spy Revives Distinguished Speaker Series with Renowned Architect Mark McInturff

After an extended pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Spy Newspapers is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of its Distinguished Speaker Series. Esteemed architect Mark McInturff, FAIA, will grace the stage with a captivating presentation on May 18th at the Academy Art Museum from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Reservations are required for this exclusive event, and tickets can be purchased by clicking here. Ticket costs are tax-deductible and will directly support the Talbot Spy’s ongoing coverage of art and design in the Mid-Shore region.

Mark, who also maintains a residence in Neavitt, MD, has earned a stellar reputation in Talbot County for his exceptional residential designs. Architect and Spy Writer Jenn Martella has regularly featured his work in her popular weekly column, “Design with Jenn Martella” in the Talbot Spy. During his presentation, Mr. McInturff will provide insights into his current projects, including the design of the St. Michaels Community Center and several notable residences.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the unique opportunity to purchase one of twenty donated copies of Mr. McInturff’s latest book, “HOMEwork,” with all proceeds benefiting the construction fund of the St. Michaels Community Center. As a special gesture, Mr. McInturff will personally sign each copy upon request.

Don’t miss this exceptional evening with one of the most respected architects in the industry. Reserve your seat today and support the Talbot Spy and the St. Michaels Community Center.

