Elks Offer Summer Camp Experience for Children

Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474 offers a summer camp experience for youth ages 9-13. Camping dates are from June 25 – July 28, 2023 (separate weeks for boys and girls).

Elks Camp Barrett is a 187 acre camp facility nestled in an isolated forest of tall trees and deep ravines, surprisingly located just a few minutes from the Annapolis Mall, Historic Annapolis City Dock, and the United States Naval Academy (USNA). At Camp Barrett, there are Baseball, Football, Soccer, & other Athletic Fields, an Olympic size Swimming Pool – with a full Bathhouse, and hiking trails.

Elks Camp Barrett is an American Camping Association-accredited camp designed to help young people from all backgrounds develop and grow by affording the opportunity of getting outdoors for adventure and fun. The Camp is operated by the Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia Elks Association. Local Elks Lodges sponsor campers, and all, or a portion of the cost of the camp, is covered by that sponsorship.

Any youth between the ages of 9 and 13 (or who completed 3rd grade) is eligible. They do not have to be needy but should be worthy and deserving or one who would not otherwise have such an opportunity for a camping experience.

Families interested in sending their child to Elks Camp Barrett should contact Chestertown Elks Lodge #2474 (410-778-6370) or ECB Representative, Robert Raleigh (410-708-5098). For additional information, please visit the Camp website at http://www.elkscampbarrett.org/about-our-camp.html

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (B.P.O.E.) was founded, “To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.”