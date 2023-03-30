Sunday Afternoon Classical Music at the Mainstay

On Sunday, April 16, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes classical guitarist Vladimir Fridman and his Trio in the season’s first installment of the Hedgelawn Classical Music series at The Mainstay in honor of Judy Kohl. Fridman will be joined onstage by Bruno Nasta on violin and Bob Abbott on bass. The Trio has titled their program “Around The World with Music,” with each of the musicians contributing pieces from different musical heritages including popular selections from the Classical Music repertoire, Argentinean Tango, Brazilian Boss-Nova and Rumba, and music from the gypsy camps in France. The trio have earned a reputation of moving through the traditional music of different countries flawlessly with “improvisational spirit, soul and skill”.

Vladimir Fridman was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. He performed in some of Moscow’s best theaters and their Philharmonic, and appeared on Russian TV. He has toured Europe, the Middle East and Japan and released four albums, Under the burning sky of Argentina- tangos of Astor Piazzolla; In the mood- Favorite Classic, Jazz and Popular Russian Music; Liber Tango; and Jazz for Kids and their Parents. Since his arrival in the United States in 1998, Vladimir has become widely known in the musical community of the Greater Washington area, with noteworthy performances at the Kennedy Center’s Millenium Stage.

Bruno Nasta (violin) maintains a vigorous freelancing schedule, actively recording and performing in the Symphony, Opera and Theater circuits of Greater Washington D.C. and Baltimore areas. He has performed with The Three Tenors, Three Irish Tenors, Luciano Pavarotti, Gloria Estafan, Tony Bennett, Ray Charles, John Denver, and Liza Minnelli.

Since moving to the Baltimore / Washington D.C. area in 2000, Bob Abbott (bass) has been an anchor in the Bay Jazz Project jazz group, for which he won a “Wammie”. His performance experience ranges from jazz trios and classical ensemble to big band.

Showtime for this Sunday afternoonMainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.