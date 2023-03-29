Spy Eye: A Blue Ribbon Day for Kent County Art and the Raimond Family

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A little rain couldn’t dampen the exhilaration felt by all attending the ribbon cutting and official opening of the Vincent and Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center on Saturday, March 25.

Hosted by Kent Cultural Alliance Executive Director John Schratwieser, and with “blessings on the house” from Rev. Claire Nevin-Field of Emmanuel Church and Rev. Bobby Brown of Bethel AME Church, county and state officials were on hand, including County Commissioners Ron Fithian and John Price, Maryland State Delegate Jay Jacobs, and Steven Skerritt-Davis, Director of Maryland Arts Council.

Following the official ceremony, the doors were open to see the building’s first exhibit, “Our Best Foot Forward,” small 12” x 12” written and visual art by Kent county artists of all ages.

That evening, a “Concert for the Arts” filled every seat in the Garfield Theatre. The two-hour set with intermission showcased Kent County High School Band, Capt. Andy McCown, Pam and Bob Ortiz and Meredith Hadaway, Marlon Saunders, Chester River Chorale, Robert Earl Price, Diane and Jim Landskroener, SOMBARKIN, Tia Jones and Prairie Prince, Sue Mathews, and John Schratwieser.

Proceeds from the concert will create a new fun for independent artists living and working in Kent County.

Here are a few moments from the opening ceremonies, the art exhibit, and evening performances.

For more about Kent Cultural Alliance and the Vincent and Leslie Prince Raimond Cultural Center, go here.