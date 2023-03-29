Allegro Academy: Music for All Ages

Allegro Academy, now in its new location in the heart of downtown Easton at 114 N. Washington Street, is pleased to offer expanded opportunities for music education.

The Allegro Children’s Chorus, for ages eight and up, will begin its second session of the year on April 5. During the seven-week session, students will learn melody, harmony, and musicianship through songs and activities. Rehearsals are on Wednesday evenings, 5:15-6:30 pm. In addition to the weekly rehearsals, choristers will participate in exciting community performances and sing with local artists during April and May. The program costs $50; need-based scholarships are available.

The Academy is excited to announce Dr. Robert Tennyson as brass instructor. Dr. Tennyson is a professional trombone and baritone player and conductor with over 40 years of private teaching experience. His teaching career has included positions at Montgomery College, American University, Columbia Union College, Tirolian State School of Music and the University of Innsbruck (Austria). Dr Tennyson has degrees from Indiana University and the University of Maryland with concentrations in performance, brass pedagogy, and conducting.

Allegro Academy also welcomes Gerry Devine as guitar instructor. Gerry is a graduate of Penn State and The Guitar Study Center in New York. Once a career musician in New York and Nashville, Gerry now performs locally and works at PRS Guitars. Gerry has expertise in multiple styles of popular guitar and tailors lessons to the specific interests and ability of the student.

Dr. Tennyson and Mr. Devine join a roster of private instructors that includes specialists in voice, piano, and violin. Allegro Academy instructors have a combined teaching experience of more than 100 years, with an assortment of advanced degrees from Indiana University, Ithaca College, Luther College, Messiah University, Penn State, Salisbury University, SUNY Potsdam, and the University of Maryland.

For more information about the Allegro Children’s Chorus and private lessons for all ages, please visit allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are partially funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council.