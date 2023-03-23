Haven Ministries Hires Cindy Clark as Director of Development

Cindy Clark of Stevensville was recently hired as the Director of Development at Haven Ministries. For the last 23 years, Clark worked in the commercial insurance industry. Her most recent position was with CNR Insurance Inc. in Annapolis.

“I pursued this position with Haven Ministries because of the opportunity it offered me to use my skills and gifts for the greater good of my community,” reflects Clark.

Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland College Park and an Associate of Arts degree from Montgomery College in Rockville. In addition, she completed several courses in commercial insurance over her career and earned accredited designations in the field (CIC, CISR, CLCS).

Her volunteer work has included a number of fundraising activities including organizing events to raise funds and support the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer – volunteering as a crew member for a number of years; creating a small fundraiser for Busy Bodies Children’s Gym; and recently most recently acting as a co-chair for Lighthouse Christian Academy’s auction gala in 2021. In her new role at Haven Ministries, she will be responsible for raising funds, planning and coordinating fundraising events, as well as developing and overseeing the various community partnership programs and campaigns.

“I have always been passionate about fundraising. My sister is also very passionate about it, raising funds for Special Olympics,” Clark states.

“I like that Haven Ministries is a Christian-based ministry involving local churches. I also like that it is helping people in our community right down the street – we are helping our neighbors.”

Clark is looking forward to meeting with local businesses in the coming days that support Haven Ministries’ many activities and events. The organization’s upcoming events include its Hope Warehouse Art Auction on April 28, Haven Ministries Golf Tournament on September 22 at Queenstown Harbor, and “Beef, Bonfires, and Cigars” at Kent Island Resort on November 4.

“We are excited to have Cindy come on board. She brings enthusiasm and energy to the position which will enable us to get back to in-person events with our friends and supporters in the coming months,” adds Peter Grim, Executive Director of Haven Ministries.

Clark lives in Stevensville with her husband and son.

To reach Clark, email her at cindy@haven-ministries.com or call her at 443-239-4739.