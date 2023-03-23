Eminent Douglass Scholar Returns to the Shore in April

One of the world’s top Frederick Douglass scholars, Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier of the University of Edinburgh, will return to the United States and the Eastern Shore in April for a series of talks on her most recent findings, as described in her forthcoming books: “Douglass Family Lives: The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Collected Works and Biography: Book 1 – 6,” “The Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass Family Selected Writings: A Reader,” and “Battleground: African American Art (1985-2015).”

“I always look forward to hearing one of Professor Bernier’s talks,” said Talbot County Free Library Director Dana Newman. “Her enthusiasm for her subject is always infectious and I am looking forward to learning more about the family of Anna Murray and Frederick Douglass.”

An excellent public speaker, Bernier is Chair of United States and Atlantic Studies at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh.

The author of over 85 books, exhibitions, essays, and digital educational resources, Bernier is the recipient of a UK Leverhulme Major Research Fellowship Award for her ongoing project, “Sacrifice is Survival: Black Families Fighting for Freedom in the USA and Canada (1732-1936).” She is currently a Sheila Biddle Ford Foundation Fellow at the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University.

On Tuesday, April 4, Professor Bernier will speak from 11 a.m. to noon at Chesapeake College’s Todd Performing Arts Center, and from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Talbot County Free Library’s Easton branch.

On Thursday, April 6, she will speak to the Tidewater Rotary (invitation only) from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., from noon to 1 p.m. at the Brookletts Place – Talbot Senior Center (400 Brookletts Avenue), and from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Museum of Rural Life in Denton (16 N. 2nd Street).

On Friday, April 7, Bernier will do a book-signing from 5 to 6 p.m. at Easton’s Vintage Book Store (4 N. Washington Street).

With the exception of her April 6 engagement at Tidewater Rotary, which is by invitation only, all of Professor Bernier’s presentations will be free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call (410) 822-1626.

About Talbot County Free Library

It is the mission of the Talbot County Free Library to enrich and renew the lives of the people it serves. There are two locations: The main library in Easton is located at 100 W. Dover St.; and the St. Michael branch is at 106 Fremont St. The Maryland Room in the Easton branch holds a voluminous collection of genealogical resources and historical documents. Services at both locations include the circulation of books, DVDs, and digital devices, as well as free Wi-Fi, public computers, exhibits, and programs for both children and adults. Many of the Talbot County Free Library’s programs are made possible by the generous support of the local community. For more information, please visit www.tcfl.org. Be sure to like the library on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @Talbotcountyfreelibrary.