Registration Open for May 1st Golfing “fore” Gunston

The Gunston School will be holding its spring fundraiser, Golfing “fore” Gunston IV, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville, Md. Join fellow Gunston parents, alumni and community members for another fun-filled day on the links. Continental breakfast will be served in the clubhouse before we tee off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., followed by refreshments and snacks served throughout the day.

Returning this year is our Grilling Station and Crush Station, sponsored by Heron Heroes Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC and Friends of Gunston. Once all 18 holes are completed, golfers are invited to the banquet room for an Awards ceremony where we will award our Men and Women First Place teams, Men and Women Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and of course we can’t leave out our “Last Place” winners. Golfers will be vying to win prizes such as a Bat-Caddy X4 Sport, MNML MV2 Golf Bags, Yeti Cooler Bags, Pro Shop gift cards, and more.

New this year is Pickleball! For those who may not golf, but would like to show their support by connecting with other members of the Gunston community, come out and enjoy the day playing tennis or pickleball followed by your choice of lunch options that are hand selected by the chef and paired with wine and dessert.

Additionally, beginning Monday, April 24, the Gunston’s Biddersnest online silent auction will go live, offering the chance to bid on items such as dinner for four and a golf simulator session, a full day Gunston Watershed Experience for a family of 4-6 plus lunch, a weekend at Riverstone 1730 or a few days in the Big Apple, and more. Auction winners will be announced at the golf awards ceremony on May 1.

Golf registration is $175 per player or $675 per foursome and $165 for alumni golfers and $650 for alumni foursomes. Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $150 up to $3,000 and include the opportunity for businesses to get their name and logo in front of the entire Gunston community of students, parents, alumni, and local community members. Proceeds from the event supports Gunston’s annual giving program, which offers students and faculty opportunities beyond what tuition would typically pay for.

Tournament sponsors include Heron Heroes Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23 ’25) and Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23. Crew Station sponsors include Heron Heroes “Friends of Gunston” and Easton Dermatology Associates (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’23). Ceremony sponsors include Gillespie & Son, Inc. (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24). Refreshment sponsors include Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis, Mirando Chiropractic Center (Kristy & Dominic Mirando, P’25), and Callahan’s Gas Inc. (Mark & Dana Callahan, P’22). Hole sponsors include R&D Electric, Dane P. Ways, P’18 of Long & Foster, McCrone Hartwell Engineering, and Queenstown Bank.

Visit https://www.gunston.org/ giving/golfing-fore-gunston- 2023 to register for the outing or a sponsorship (or both!), or call Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1200 or email lscull@gunston.org.