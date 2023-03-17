CBMM Unveils Redesigned cbmm.org Website

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the launch of the newly redesigned cbmm.org.

Revamped for the first time in recent memory, CBMM’s new website was developed with user experience at the forefront, whether using a computer or mobile device, and offers innovation to help the organization better serve its members and guests moving through 2023 and beyond.

“We’re excited today to share the new cbmm.org with everyone,” CBMM President & CEO Kristen Greenaway said. “Our team has put a great deal of thought and research into designing a site that best showcases all CBMM has to offer and worked together to make it a reality. We hope that all our community members find the new site both engaging and easy to use and visit often to stay connected with all that’s happening at CBMM.”

Over the course of the past year, CBMM worked with non-profit industry leader Elevation on the design and implementation of the new site. The improved features include a streamlined, data-driven sitemap that incorporates user experience research to best highlight CBMM’s wide-ranging offerings as well as an array of new page components and design elements aimed at boosting the look and usability of the site.

The site remains a one-stop hub for all things CBMM with all the information needed to plan a visit, as well as the latest news on campus events and programming. Guests can learn more about all CBMM’s exhibitions, floating fleet, and working Shipyard, search its digital collections portal, and get more details on supporting CBMM by making a gift, becoming a member, planning a private event, or participating in its Charity Boat Donation & Sales Program.

Founded in 1965, CBMM is a non-profit educational organization that preserves and explores the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and makes this resource accessible to all.