Susan & Barry Koh Lecture Series at The Satell Center for Jewish Life

The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore presents the 2023 Susan & Barry Koh Lecture Series: Let’s Talk Anti-Semitism!

Through the ages, Anti-Semitism has riled and alarmed Jews throughout the world with the threat of persecution. Here in the United States, Anti-Semitism has reemerged as a chief concern of the Jewish community. Join us as we engage in an interactive presentation on the root causes, proliferation, and mitigation of Anti-Semitism here on the Eastern Shore, and in other regions of our country. Our speakers are nationally recognized leaders in the fields of government, security, interfaith and Jewish life.

March 16th at 7:30PM

Meredith R. Weisel, Regional Director of ADL Washington, D.C.

March 23rd at 7:30PM

Ambassador Stuart Eizenstat, Adviser to Secretary of State Blinken

