CBMM to Offer Charters for Watching Log Canoe Racing

In the coming months, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is offering private river cruises aboard its historic floating fleet vessels to watch log canoe races on the Miles River.

These two-hour charters, scheduled for June 24 and 25, July 29 and 30, and Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17, are being offered in place of the log canoe spectator cruises aboard Winnie Estelle, CBMM’s venerable passenger-carrying buyboat that is undergoing a refit in the Shipyard this year.

The cost is $375 per charter for up to six passengers, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Registration for these cruises is set to open March 17 at bit.ly/LogCanoeCruises2023, with a two-week sign-up period exclusively for CBMM members before open registration begins March 31. There are a limited number of charters available, and all cruises are dependent on marine conditions.

To become a CBMM member and access early registration as well as the charter discount and all the other exclusive programming and benefits of membership, visit cbmm.org/membership or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or druzicka@cbmm.org.

These cruises offer an up-close view of a unique Eastern Shore tradition. Races featuring Chesapeake Bay sailing log canoes are staples of the region with competitions held along the Chester, Miles, Choptank, and Tred Avon rivers.

With an iconic design featuring long masts and large sails, the log canoes keep upright as they accelerate to speeds of 10 knots or more, thanks to crew members climbing to the ends of 15-foot boards that hang off the side.

Amateur photographers, sailing aficionados, and wooden boat enthusiasts will all find something to enjoy on these action-packed charters led by an experienced captain and crew aboard a traditional Bay vessel in CBMM’s floating fleet.

With Winnie Estelle undergoing maintenance, CBMM will also be offering drop-in cruises aboard boats in its floating fleet, including Dory Boat, Volunteer, and Old Point, on Fridays, Saturday, Sundays, and select Mondays, beginning May 19.

These 45-minute Harbor Highlights Tours offer guests the opportunity to explore St. Michaels Harbor, including CBMM’s working waterfront, while learning the history of the port. The cost is $15 per passenger for CBMM members and $25 for non-members.

Passenger cruises aboard Winnie Estelle are expected to resume in 2024.