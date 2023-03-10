Kent County Dems Club March Meeting: Moms Demand Action

The public is invited to the March 16 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for an interesting and informative presentation by the advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (https://momsdemandaction.org/about/). Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. Our presenters will be members of the new Upper Shore Chapter, including Mary Hunt-Miller of Talbot County, and Louise Miller of Chestertown.

This program, entitled “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and Its Work on the Upper Eastern Shore” will address a range of topics including Elections, Gun Violence Victims and Survivors’ Work, Suicide Prevention, the BeSMART Program, Extreme Risk Prevention Orders, Community Partnerships, and Students Demand Action. Legislation at both the federal and state level will be reviewed, including gun safety legislation currently being considered by the MD General Assembly.

The meeting will take place at The Kitchen restaurant, 208 High St., Chestertown, on Thursday, March 16; doors will open at 5:30 pm for a social time and to order a meal from the menu. A brief business meeting will be conducted before the main presentation, which will start at approximately 7:00 pm. Please consider attending our meeting on this important topic!