Authors & Oysters: Brooks Yeager

The Bookplate is happily continuing their popular Authors & Oysters event series at The Retriever Bar in 2023. Author Allyson Rice was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on March 8th. Next up on Wednesday, March 15th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to hear author Brooks Birdwell Yeager discuss his thriller, “Jaguar’s Claw”.

The anticipated sequel to the award winning Chilly Winds – a Chincoteague Intrigue, Jaguar’s Claw is a fast-paced adventure.

“Taz Blackwell isn’t looking for trouble – it lands right on his doorstep, in the form of a beguiling wildlife scientist whose saucy façade hides a dangerous secret. Then an old friend from his diplomatic days recruits Taz to help fight the threat of wildfires in the Brazilian Amazon. The mysteries he encounters in the forest will test him in ways beyond his wildest imaginings and change his life forever. And the enemy he makes will return to haunt him and try the strength of a new but rocky romance.”

Brooks Yeager’s first novel, Chilly Winds, won the 2021 American fiction award for best adventure novel and “The Best Climate Change Thriller” by Shepherd for Readers. Before trying his hand at fiction, Brooks campaigned for wildlife and wilderness, negotiated global environmental agreements at the State Department, and consulted on environmental issues with the World Bank and the Arctic Council. His conservation career took him all over the world, from Brazil and Mexico to South Africa and the Russian Far East. These days Brooks and his wife Cindy Shogan enjoy life on the island of Chincoteague, on the Atlantic coast of Virginia. When he’s not writing, he likes to play guitar, watch birds, read philosophy and obscure books of history, and listen to all kinds of music.

“A vivid tour de force. Taz Blackwell is a swashbuckling antihero the reader can’t help but like. Be prepared to follow him from one fascinating intrigue to another, and to delight in Yeager’s superb writing along the way.”-Judith Mills (Author of Blood of the Tiger, Former Director: TRAFFIC wildlife-trade monitoring program in East Asia)

“Indiana Jones meets Greta Thunberg! This is the action-adventure story for the reader who understands that ‘global warming’ may be the single most important problem facing us today. Yeager’s capacity for describing the finest details of his settings, whether on Chincoteague Island, in the forests of Brazil, or the deserts of Northern Mexico, creates a full-blown “movie-in-your-head,” and is it ever fun to watch! [The author’s] rare combination of environmental expertise and political/diplomatic acumen provides the essential grist for a story that’s at the very heart of the fight to protect the earth.” -Stacy Rhodes (Senior Foreign Service Officer, U.S. Department of State)

“A ripping good adventure tale. [Watch as] our hero takes on Mexican cartels, confronts Washington bureaucrats, and heads to Brazil to fight fires and illegal loggers in the Amazon.” -Bruce Babbitt (Secretary of the Interior under Bill Clinton, 1993-2001)

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is scheduled for 4/5 with David Goodrich. All events are held in the back room of The Retriever, located at 337 ½ High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.