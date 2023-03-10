Fine Arts and Crafts: RiverArts March Exhibit

Chestertown RiverArts invited artists and artisans to submit work that exemplified the mastery of their craft. The response was far-reaching. The exhibit took shape in RiverArts newly redesigned gallery space that is able to give prominence to each of the 78 pieces created by 45 artists. The exhibit opened with a First Friday reception and will run through March 26.

Works on view include everything from jewelry made from fine silver and semi-precious stones to large hand-crafted garden sculptures. The fine art includes oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel paintings. Crafts include textiles, metal work, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, and fused glass. In addition to the typical “oohs and aahs”, visitors were captivated by collages so finely crafted that they look like watercolor paintings and the dramatic effects created by printing photographs on canvas and metal. Many were curious about some of the unfamiliar media used such as pyrography, digital painting, and collagraph printing.

Visitors voted for the “Peoples Choice Award” which was given to “Navy Diving Helmet” by Lauren Burnett. The 7” x 6” x 7” helmet is completely hand-sculpted from clay and finished with metallic gold and copper glazes. The detail is outstanding, giving the observer the illusion that it is made entirely from metal. Although small, it is a functioning deep sea diving helmet.

No doubt those who see this exhibit will want to attend the “Artists Talk” on Thursday, March 9, 5-6:30. Attendees will hear the artists talk about their inspiration and process.

The RiverArts Gallery and Gift Shop is located at 315 High Street, in the breezeway. Hours are Wednesday-Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday 11-3. For information on upcoming exhibits, talks, classes and special events go to www.community.chestertownriverarts.org or call 410-778-6300.