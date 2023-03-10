For All Seasons Asks Community to Support Give With Your Heart Campaign

For All Seasons announced in March it will launch its “Give With Your Heart” seven-day virtual campaign which will underscore the importance of mental health and community connection and the impact it has on all of us. Each day between March 25 and March 31, For All Seasons will share a video featuring its friends, clients, and staff on its social media and a virtual giving wall. The videos will showcase individual stories of mental health and the importance of reaching out for help. A campaign music video, featuring For All Seasons’ staff and Heart & Music cast members, will be released on March 31.

“Mental Health affects everyone, whether it is our own struggles or struggles experienced by our family, friends, or coworkers. No one is immune. Our ‘Give With Your Heart’ campaign highlights how mental health is at the heart of all of our stories. We invite everyone to donate to our heart wall to be a part of bringing hope, help, and healing to our community,” states Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons.

Visit givewithyourheart.org to watch For All Seasons’ mental health stories and to participate in the “Give With Your Heart” campaign.

For All Seasons is also looking for individual and business sponsors for the online event. Sponsorship includes recognition during the seven-day campaign, media coverage, and more. For sponsorship information, contact Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education, at lweber@forallseasonsinc.org or (410) 822-1018.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.