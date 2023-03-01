Oxford Speak Out with Frustration and Anger with Council on the Exit of Highly-Respected Police Chief

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every seat at the Oxford Community Center was taken last night, but not for the reasons one might have guessed. Rather than having a sold-out crowd for a Tred Avon Players production, over two hundred citizens of Oxford meet with their Oxford Town Council on the seemingly abrupt resignation and retirement of their highly regarded town police chief, Patrick Maxwell.

With the circumstances surrounding Maxwell’s resignation considered a private personnel matter by the Town of Oxford and subject to a confidentiality agreement by all parties, the town council members were legally restrained from making public comments on the police chief’s department. Still, they opened the town meeting to hear directly from residents about their concern, frustration, and anger about the lack of transparency with Patrick Maxwell’s exit.

The Spy captured a few examples of some of the public comments made on Tuesday night.

This video is approximately 14 minutes in length.