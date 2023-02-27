The Ides of March by Kate Emery General

March, the beautiful transition from winter to spring, when clouds part and sunshine is revealed. In the early Roman calendar, March was the first month of the calendar year. As March brought the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, it was the start of new beginnings. March is named for the dynamic red planet, Mars, the Roman God of war.

There are two signs that reign over March babies: someone born between March 1 and 20 is a Pisces, and Aries from March 21 through April 19. Pisces are said to be smart, creative, and deeply intuitive, while Aries are said to be passionate and independent. Affection and charisma are the qualities most associated with those people born in March. Honesty and reliability are among the virtues of those born in this month.

The arrival of warmer weather and spring flowers seem to be reflected in March babies. March babies are said to be happy and optimistic. If you’re are March baby, you’re in good company, there are many famous folks who celebrate their birthday in the third month of the year. Dr. Suess, Albert Einstein, Mr. Rogers, Harry Houdini, Liza Minnelli, Michael Caine, Billy Crystal, Rudolph Nureyev, Wyatt Earp, Napoleon Bonaparte, Johann Sebastian Bach, Spike Lee, Peyton Manning, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Gloria Steinem, Robert Frost, Quentin Tarantino, Lady Gaga, Reba McEntire, MC Hammer, Cesar Chavez, Herb Albert, Vincent Van Gogh, Christopher Walken, Al Gore, and Eric Clapton are just a few of those famous people born in March.

The weather proverb for March, “if March comes in like a Lion, it will go out like a lamb” actually has its roots in astronomy. The constellation, Leo the Lion rises in the East at the beginning of March, thus the month “comes in like a Lion” while Aries, the ram sets in the west at the end of the month, thus “will go out like a lamb”.

The flower for March is the daffodil, one of the first flowers of spring, it represents rebirth, new beginnings, and even prosperity. Folklore advises being generous when giving daffodils, daffodils must be given in bunches, a lone daffodil is said to foretell misfortune. Daffodils are associated with spring festivals such as Lent and Easter. Daffodils are featured in literary works of William Shakespeare and William Wordsworth, and Vincent Van Gogh’s painting Undergrowth with Two Figures. All beautiful representations of March’s flower.

In addition to St. Patrick’s Day, March is Women’s History Month, the celebration of the vital role of women in American History. March 7 is the full moon, March 11 is International Fanny Pack Day, March 12 is the start of Daylight Savings, March 13 is National Earmuff Day, March 20 is the first day of Spring and March 22 marks the start of Ramadan. Basketball fans celebrate March Madness by watching college games from March 14 to April 3 this year. March 25 is Tolkien Reading Day and International Waffle Day.

March is the month of expectation — Emily Dickinson

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband , Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.